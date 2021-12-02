Protesters paralyse Ikorodu abattoir over leadership crisis

By Bose Adelaja

Scores of protesters on Thursday shut down Ikorodu abattoir located at Ebute area of Ikorodu, Lagos, over leadership crisis among members of Ikorodu chapter of the Association of Butchers.

They were alleging imposition of a candidate by the traditional ruler of the land.

It was learned that the chapter recently lost its chairman which has heralded a succession race among members.

Vanguard gathered that in their wisdom, the members carefully chose a leader among themselves based on experience and leadership skills.

However, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi was alleged to have imposed a youth on the members at a meeting in his palace on Wednesday and this led to the Thursday protests which shut down the abattoir.

A team of policemen was later seen manning strategic locations just as the protesters said they were heading for Alausa to press home their demand.

One of the protesters Babatunde Onigbinde told Vanguard Metro that the imposed candidate was chosen by the Oba simply because he is an indigene. “Though his father was one of us and he comes to the abattoir once in a while but this does not qualify him as a leader because he is not a full member of our association.

“He is inexperienced and may not have the pedigree to lead us. To avoid crisis, we have chosen a leader among us though he is not an indigene but is experienced in this job.

“However, the monarch insists that the leadership of this association must be steered by an indigene. We are heading for Alausa as I speak because this is beyond the monarch,” he said.

Another protester, Sakaudeen Atinuke told Vanguard the leadership crisis has been on for a while, “the non-indigenes among us are not given the required freedom. We shouldn’t be treated this way because we are all working to develop the land,” he said.

While the protest lasted, the abattoir was shit down as business activities were completely paralysed.

An intending female customer was seen lamenting that her effort to buy beef towards the naming of his grandchild holding at 4 pm was dashed.

Efforts to get the reaction of Oba Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi was unsuccessful as his aide Demola Adeyeri told Vanguard Metro that he was outside the country and could not comment on the matter.

