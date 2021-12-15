.

-Court adjourns to 24th January for a pre-trial conference

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A state High Court in Kaduna has adjourned to the 24yth of January 2022 for a pre-trial conference in a case involving 2 prominent sons of Zazzau Emirate in Kaduna state, Rt. Hon.Muhammad Isa Ashiru Kudan and Prof.Muhammad Sani Bello.

The duo had aspired to be Governor of Kaduna State under the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), but Bello later joined the All Progressives Congress ( APC) where he was said to have supported El- Rufai in the race to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

Counsel to the Plaintiff, Isa Ashiru, Fortunate June Habila, said the matter was adjourned to the 24th of January,2022 for a pre-trial conference.

Similarly, Counsel to the Defendant, Barrister Sadau Garba Esq, said he was standing in for Mainan Zazzau, Prof. Muhammad Sani Bello in his case with Ashiru.

According to him, his client was sued for defamation, over an interview he granted some months ago.” We are here to defend that matter, ” he said.

Commenting on how he felt that the court was not sitting, Barrister Sadau said it’s normal as the judge had gone on a prison visit, which was another important assignment on behalf of the state.

He said it was not his area to comment on whether there was a political undertone in the matter, since the 2023 elections were approaching, maintaining that he was the court issue to defend the matter.

On how prepared they were to defend the accuser of Hon. Ashiru on forgery matters, said they’ve filed the defence and advised journalists to meet the court registry where they may get copies of the court processes.

In an interview with journalists, the representative of Isa Ashiru in the court, Dr Abdurahman Usman, a political ally of Rt.Hon.Muhammad Isa Ashiru Kudan, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in 2019, in Kaduna state, said he was the Director of the NGOs and support groups in that election.

He said he felt very bad as the matter was adjourned because they were looking for justice.

According to him,” my principal had been maligned and I feel it is his right to redeem his image before the public. :

” We suffered for the allegations that were made, disreputing, denigrating, and that went a long way to make a critical mass of our supporters feel that, probably if they vote him, we would lose at the Tribunal.”

“So naturally, it is not just about Isa Ashiru, it is about the people of Kaduna State. “

” The fact is that Isa Ashiru that I know did not forge his documents. As a matter of fact, I was privy to all the documents that he filed in court. For this kind of case, you must file all the documents as it relates to what is contested,” he said.

The High Court sitting in Kaduna will on 24th January, hear the Certificate allegations case filed by the Kaduna People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate in the 20019 general elections, Rt Honourable Isa Mohammed Ashiru against Prof.Muhammad Sani Bello for alleged defamation of his character.

Prof. Sani Bello had claimed, “Isah Ashiru does not possess the required, or the competency to become the Governor of Kaduna State” because he did not possess the requisite leaving school certificate.

According to court summons, the defendant in the case, Prof. Sani Bello, who defected from opposition party PDP to ruling party APC “…made an official press release on 12” November 2018 resigning his membership of the PDP and which press release was published on his Facebook wall and page by reason whereof it was widely shared and circulated in both the online and offline social and other media by newspaper, television and radio stations.

“The Defendant in the said press release made statements disparaging

the Plaintiff’s (Hon.Ashiru) hard-earned reputation and integrity.”

For defaming his hard-earned reputation and integrity, Ashiru did not only sue him but also demanded the sum of a hundred million Naira as a claim for damages.

In suit No: KDH/KAD/639/2021, Plaintiff, Hon. Isa Ashiru also sought,” AN ORDER directing the Defendant to retract his defamatory, statement of and concerning the Plaintiff by publishing a retraction on social media, print and electronic media, which enjoys wide circulation reach within Nigeria.

“AN ORDER directing the Defendant to pay the Plaintiff the sum of

(One Hundred Million Naira Only) for defamation of character.

“AN ORDER of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant from

publishing any defamatory statement of and concerning the Plain.The cost of this suit.

” Such further relief(s) as this Honourable Court may deem fit

grant in the circumstances of this suit.”

In court summons, Ashiru averred his reputation was grossly affected by the defamatory statements, “Concerning him aforesaid are actuated by malice in that it was meant to advance the Defendant’s relevance and acceptance in his new political party (APC) while affecting the Plaintiff reputation negatively amongst the electorates of Kaduna State, thereby diminishing his chances of becoming Governor of Kaduna State.

“The Plaintiff avers that the Defendants defamatory statements aforesaid of and concerning the Plaintiff has not only defamed the Plaintiff’s hard-earned reputation and integrity but has also subjected him to public ridicule, scorn, opprobrium and odium especially that it was made at a crucial period, just before the 2019 general election when the Plaintiff was the Governorship candidate of a major political party, the PDP in Kaduna State”.

In the summons, the court gave Dr Sani Bello 21 days to appear before the court or judgement made in his absence “Writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you in action at the suit of the PLAINTIFF and TAKE NOTICE that in default of your so doing, the Plaintiff may proceed therein and judgment may be given in your absence.”

In the summons, 18 documents are to be relied upon as evidence to prove Ashiru’s case against the defendant, Prof. Bello.

The case before Justice Edward Ando in the High Court sitting in Kaduna was adjourned to the 24th of January,2022.

