The Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, Senator Gil Emeka Nnaji, the Member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji, the Member representing Enugu East (Rural) in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Hilary Ugwu and the Council Chairman, Hon. Alex Ugwu, on Friday, led the people of Enugu East Local Government Area including their traditional rulers, to pay a Thank-you visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to appreciate the governor for the numerous massive development projects his administration has carried out in the council area, stressing that they are highly impressed and solidly behind him.

In their separate speeches at the well attended event, the leaders listed various development projects of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in Enugu East LGA, including the ongoing construction of the first Enugu State Government’s Flyover bridge at T-junction by Nike Lake Road; the 13km Nike Lake Junction-Harmony Estate-Adoration Ministry-Emene Road; the Abakpa Nike Road and Nike Lake Road; the newly inaugurated Last Bus-Stop (Abakpa Nike)-Nkwo Nike Junction Road; the Airport-Orie Emene Road; the Ugwuomu Road leading to Godfrey Okoye University, as well as numerous internal roads in the area.

They disclosed that it was in Enugu East LGA that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration executed its first project at inception in 2015, adding that the sons and daughters of the area have also benefited immensely in appointments into government positions, such as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the immediate past Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, and the new Judge of the State Judiciary in the person of Hon. Justice Okey Anike, among others.

The leaders and the people of Enugu East LGA pledged their unalloyed loyalty to Gov. Ugwuanyi and reassured him of their support and solidarity at all times.

Speaking at the event, the immediate past Senator who represented Enugu East Senatorial District in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, Sen. Gil Nnaji described Gov. Ugwuanyi as an outstanding leader “who has made Enugu State to be at peace”, telling the governor that “one of the greatest works you have done in Enugu State, in Enugu East LGA, is peace”.

Sen. Nnaji maintained that there is absolute peace in the state, stressing: “We are greeting you also in respect of the manner at which you come to the rescue of the poor and needy. Your Excellency, we have not seen such kind of thing in Enugu State; we are saying thank you very much.

“Your Excellency, we are equally thanking you very much for all the good works you have done in Enugu East LGA. I have checked and I will say without contradiction that Enugu East LGA is among the local governments that benefited heavily in terms of rural infrastructural development.

“Before now no one can pass through Abakpa road but you (Ugwuanyi) made it to be possible; we can now pass through Abakpa without stress. We are saying thank you for the ongoing flyover bridge project which is massive.

“Importantly, we are thanking you for how you relate with our people who are in authority. Our brother who is the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly is working cordially with you including our House of Representatives member (Hon. Cornelius Nnaji), our second representative in the House of Assembly (Hon. Hillary Ugwu), the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure (Engr. Greg Nnaji) and also our Council Chairman (Hon. Alex Ugwu).

“Your Excellency, we the Nike people appreciate all these and we are very grateful; we remain loyal to you”

Sen. Nnaji went further to thank Gov. Ugwuanyi for all he has done for their Traditional Rulers and other stakeholders, saying: “We don’t have any other thing we can do than to come with our cultural heritage to say a very big thank you and to also wish you Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year in Jesus Name”.

Also in their separate speeches, the Speaker, Hon. Ubosi, the member of House of Representatives, Hon. Nnaji, the State House of Assembly member, Hon. Ugwu, the Council Chairman, Alex Ugwu and the Royal Fathers, all spoke in the same direction, stating that Gov. Ugwuanyi has done marvelously well and that they have come to say thank you to the governor.

