By John Mayaki

Professor Edoba Omoregie, a foremost professor of law whose academic research studies and teachings have helped mold Nigeria’s brightest legal minds and strengthen her legislative process, has received the elite rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), marking a new high point for an outstanding career.

It is an honor none would dispute its merit. Indeed, Professor Omoregie, a graduate of the University of Benin where he attained the peak of academics with a Doctorate Degree in Law, has played such a pivotal role in Nigeria’s legal and national development.

A conscientious and patriotic leader focused on the noble goal of producing polished minds capable of entrenching democracy and upholding the rights of the people, Prof. Omoregie joined the academics in 1998, starting as an Assistant Lecturer in the Faculty of Law at the University of Benin. In no time, he rose through the ranks and in 2015, he clinched the distinguished post of the Professor of Law with specialization in comparative constitutionalism, federalism, and legislative drafting and process.

In all positions held, Prof. Omoregie applied himself and inspired many with his insistence on excellence and constant reiteration of the sacred role of academics in nation-building. His contributions to the University were multifaceted. He served in several academic and administrative positions, including as the Head of the Department of Private and Property Law and Coordinator of Postgraduate Studies and undergraduate Long Essays in the Faculty of Law.

He also won the confidence of colleagues and other important stakeholders to serve in several university-wide committees and boards, including the University of Benin Enterprises Limited, the University of Benin Security Committee, University of Benin Essential Services Committee, University of Benin Staff School Management Board, Hall Warden, University of Benin Scholarships and Awards Committee, University of Benin Central Entrance Committee and a host of other committees and boards of the University.

He was elected as the Secretary-General of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin Branch. In 2013, he was elevated to the University of Benin Senate where he retains membership.

As a recognition of his peerless understanding and scholarship exertions in the areas of constitutionalism and legislative governance, he was in 2014 appointed a Visiting Scholar and Resource Person to the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), a think tank institution established to groom postgraduate candidates on core legislative duties with the aim of strengthening the country’s lawmaking process and deepening the understanding of its democracy.

His publications, numbering over 150, have featured in local and international platforms, and his books and contributions to other academic publications serve as reference points in various institutions of learning, particularly on federalism, constitutionalism, legislative governance/legislative drafting, human and gender rights.

Professor Edoba Omoregie is a model citizen who has for decades selflessly poured himself into others, many of whom have gone on to hold several key leadership positions in the country to positive developments. Now a member of the country’s elite club of Senior Advocates, his legacy is secured as of Nigeria’s legal greats whose impact on the understanding and the practice of the profession looms large.