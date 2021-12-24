By Gabriel Olawale

Private medical doctors in Lagos under the auspices of Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, AGPMPN, has called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in what they described as ‘harassment and intimidation’ of its members by the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMMA, in the State.

Speaking, Chairman of the Association, Dr. Makinde Akinlemibola said that there was a deliberate attempt by the agency to stifle private medical practice owning to the myriad of obstacles placed on the way.

“Firstly, let it be known that HEFAMAA was the brainchild of private medical practitioners in Lagos in a bid to curb quackery. The agency was later commissioned with an enabling law by the government. This point becomes necessary to let the world know that doctors are not averse to regulations and standards to bring sanity into medical practice in Lagos.

“In the past, doctors used to call the attention of the agency to those quacks operating around their practices, but at a point, the Agency will turn around to point the name and address of such doctors to the quacks who will, in turn, come after the doctors.

Akinlemibola said that due to unprofessional conduct of HEFAMAA, some doctors have received death threats while some even lost their lives, “therefore doctors stopped such reporting to HEFAMAA.

“However, rather than go after quacks that are now thriving in Lagos, the Agency now sees innocent qualified and licensed medical practitioners as victims which they intimidate, harass and exploit.

We as private medical doctors say no to all the debasement of our practices and indeed the health sector. A situation that has brought so low as to being physically assaulted by officers of a government monitoring agency is totally unacceptable.

“It is obvious that the agency is only interested in shutting down a facility for the sole purpose of money making, and after collecting the fine, the facilities is reopened without any investigation or correction.