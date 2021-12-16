By Gabriel Olawale

The Former Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has called for an end to male/male Presidential and Governorship tickets in Nigeria.

She explained that Nigeria’s population is estimated to be 200,923,640 with women forming 49.4 per cent of this figure, with a total of 99,180,412.

Princess Oyefusi made this known in an interaction with newsmen yesterday in Lagos.

The Former Candidate regretted that Nigeria still ranked low in women representation in parliament and other leadership positions.

The PDP Chieftain stated that the achievement of Male/Female across all levels of positions in the country would further entrench the participation of women in politics and help in bridging the gender gap.

Oyefusi said many countries of the world including Africa were improving on women representation.

“I, therefore, call for an end to Male/Male Presidential and Governorship tickets in Nigeria if truly the male politicians realise the existence the female folk.

“Nigerian women are asking for 35 per cent affirmative action when other African countries have given women 50 per cent.

“We must continue to work together as women and not be discouraged because if we don’t work together we cannot go far.”

“When this is achieved, it would further entrench the participation of women in politics if truly the concerned are genuine about bridging the gender gap.

Meanwhile, Princess Oyefusi expressed deep concerns on the Nigerian political system and blamed the decrease in women representatives on violence and patriarchy.

She said these menace still remained a major challenge deterring most women from active political participation.

The Chieftain, therefore, noted the need for the legislature to make it a law that a certain percentage be set aside for women to occupy in both elective and appointive position, saying this will go a long way in improving on the number of women representation at all levels of governance and leadership positions.