Shiba Inu’s price has meandered sideways for over a week, indicating that buying and selling pressures are evenly balanced, but if the bulls manage to break above the current resistance level, then SHIB could see a 40% rise. Meanwhile, HUH Token is presenting a fresh buy opportunity after consolidating to its major support level, and looks set for a 100% upswing.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

After the December 4 flash crash, Shiba Inu’s price established a swing high of $0.0000395. Soon after, the meme coin established a swing low of $0.0000328. This was followed by the formation of a series of roughly equal highs and lows within this trading range.

SHIB was unable to break through the 79% retracement level at $0.0000340 and corrected very close to the range low. On December 12, however, buyers entered, triggering a minor 12% upswing that fell short of retesting the range high of $0.0000387.

As Shiba Inu’s price consolidates to the 79% retracement level at $0.0000340, investors can anticipate another rally in SHIB. If this run-up results in a 4-hour candlestick close above $0.0000387, a bullish outlook will be signalled.

In this case, Shiba Inu’s price will first attempt to overcome resistance at $0.0000411 and $0.0000442. In a bullish scenario, Shiba Inu will attempt to break through the November 30 swing high of $0.0000543, representing a 40% gain from the range high of $0.0000387.

If, on the other hand, SHIB fails to regain bullish momentum at $0.0000340, it indicates that buyers are taking their time. However, if SHIB makes a lower low at $0.0000328, the bullish thesis will be nullified. In this scenario, Shiba Inu’s price may retest the December 4 swing low of $0.0000295.

HUH Token (HUH)

HUH Token’s price is presenting traders with a fresh buy opportunity after consolidating over the weekend to its major support level at $0.0001236.

HUH’s relative strength index (RSI) and stochastics have moved below their bottom bands and into the buy zone, indicating that an upswing is imminent. In addition, HUH’s price has also fallen below its moving average, reinforcing the bullish outlook.

HUH 1-Hour Chart according to TradingView

HUH Token’s first resistance level is at $0.0001826, but if the price can break above this level then HUH looks set to retest its all-time high at $0.0002726, which would be a 100% rise from current levels.

However, if HUH’s price falls below the 0.0001236 support level then the bullish outlook would be nullified.

HUH Token surged over 4000% last week after its debut on PancakeSwap on Monday, December 6. The new cryptocurrency went viral after breaking into the Top 20 on PancakeSwap in just a few days of its launch. HUH has a market cap of over $110 million.

The new cryptocurrency dubbed plans on competing with other meme tokens by offering enhanced features and utilities, and has subsequently been called a “utimeme”.

HUH Token offers a novel referral system. A holder of HUH Token can refer others using a unique code provided at the time of purchase. The holder is then compensated with 10% of the first HUH purchase of the person they refer.

HUH Token is designed to increase a holder’s tokens incrementally over time, which means that the more tokens a person holds onto, the more tokens they continue receive.

Additionally, investors may be enticed by HUH Token’s announcement of $1 million in locked-in liquidity, which will be locked in for at least 2 years.

