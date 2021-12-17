Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday congratulated the state contingent that won the president’s schools debate which ended on Thursday, telling the students their feat has again strengthened confidence in the public school system and pledging government’s continuous investment in human capital development.

“I commend the public school children for the feat that is another first in the history of the state. Since this debate began many years ago, this is the first time Kwara is getting the first prize.

“The government and people of Kwara State are proud of these students, their teachers, authorities of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education (KWSUBEB), and especially their parents for a job well done,” the Governor said in a statement.

“We were all glued to the Facebook live-streaming of the superlative performance. It was another emotional moment that speaks eloquently to how far the state has risen from the stagnation and blacklist of the past, especially in basic education.

“The brilliance, eloquence, and composure of the students are a bold statement about the current state of public education in Kwara State, and we invite members of the public and relevant stakeholders to support our ongoing efforts in the sector.

“It is gratifying to note that team Kwara will now represent Nigeria on world debate championship next year, and we commit to do everything to support this journey every step of the way.

“For their feat, the government of Kwara State is hereby offering scholarship to all the students who took part in and won the national debate up to the first degree in any Nigerian tertiary institution.

“It is the least we could do to encourage them and their peers to continue to be at their best and be good ambassadors of the state.”

The statement said the Governor will host the pupils and their teachers to accord them necessary state recognition for their historic efforts.

The six-student Kwara debating team comprises Ajenifuja Quareebullahi Sheu (Ilorin Grammar School JSS); Dunmoye Sheriffdeen (Offa Grammar School JSS); Adisa Robiat Jaji (Government Girls Day JSS Pakata); Mohammed Halimat (United Community Junior Secondary School Ilorin); Agboola Amdalat (Zango Okesuna, JSS Pake); and Apaokagi Fauziyat Ahmad (Government Girls Day JSS Pakata).

The Kwara team was led by their teachers (Mallam Uthman Otta; Mr Babayemi Opeyemi; Mrs Yusuf Mutiyat Adepeju; and Mrs Obodo Mary; Yero Sheu Abdulazeez; Akinbinu Dayo Augustine; Aliyu Taiye Hassan) and SUBEB management team led by its chairman Professor Abdulraheem Shehu Adaramaja.

Affiliated to the Office of the First Lady, Hajia Aishat Muhammadu Buhari the debate was organised by the President’s School Debate of Nigeria in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Apart from the feat at the debate competition, Kwara’s Adaramaja also won an award as the best SUBEB chairman in north Central.