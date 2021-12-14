Warri based billionaire prophet and founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry has been praised for constantly supporting the masses, especially people in critical need.

The recent commendable making the round on the internet follows a N2 million donation in support of the wedding plan of an intending couple, who were struggling to settle down.

The development is coming barely one week after the prophet provided N40 million to wives of fallen men of the Nigerian armed forces as well as skills acquisitions that can enable them add meaningful to the country’s economy.

Remaining in the news for the right reasons, and always seen showing love, and support towards the needy, the sick and the poor, Fufeyin had in a video posted online located a lady via prophecy.

While the lady shared her dream encounter with the man of God, without wasting time, Fufeyin fulfilled her dreams and she and her husband to be were supported with N2 million to proceed with their wedding arrangements.

While preaching during the Sunday Service, Fufeyin had revealed that someone in the congregation was planning to be married but the plan was been attacked. The lady identified as Kelechi Precious, suddenly cried out from the congregation revealing her ordeal to the church.

The prophet prayed for her as she was surprisingly provided with N2 million to ensure that her plans didn’t get stopped spiritually or financially.

Unknowingly Precious had encountered the man of God in her dream. She revealed that marriages in her family have been failing but she had been trusting God to break the circle in her own life while going ahead to set date for December 30th on the instructions she received from the prophet in a dream of the night.

She said she had been troubled because everything seems elusive ahead of the day before being located in the church.

The stories posted on social media attracted comments with so many people praying and praising the prophet for the gesture.