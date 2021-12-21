…Says governor’s giant strides in youth inclusion, empowerment matchless

A delegation of advocates of power-shift in Nigeria, under the auspices of Power Shift Movement (PSM), comprising young and credible people in government who are galvanizing their folks to get involved in governance has conferred on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State a National Ambassador Honour as the “Most Youth-friendly Governor in Nigeria” in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the empowerment of the youth in the state.

Presenting the award alongside the National Publicity Secretary of PSM, Bright Uyiosa Omoruyi and the Enugu State Deputy Director, Mrs. Onyinye Mamah, the National Coordinator, Nonso Nnamani, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that the recognition was also “for your exemplary leadership qualities and your administration’s remarkable, sterling and matchless achievements in youth inclusion and as the Best Youth-friendly Governor in Nigeria”.

Nnamani added: “You have set the legacy of bringing young and credible youths to centre politics to showcase their capabilities and potentials. We celebrate His Excellency and say this is an honour well deserved and we look forward to more years of distinguished leadership and excellence.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Nigerian youths and members of Power Shift Movement, it is with great pride and honour that we present this National Ambassador Honour to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Executive Governor, Enugu State).”

Speaking further the leader of the movement pointed out that the award will spur Gov. Ugwuanyi to do more for the youth, stressing that “the truth is that we are not sure there is any other kind of governor that will do what you have done for us as young people”.

He maintained that the governor has kept faith with his second term inauguration’s address in 2019 “that one of the things your administration is going to do is to engage young people in governance”, saying: “Over the years we have seen you do that”.

According to him, “Some of us are here today not because of a particular godfather but it is based on your sincere and humble personal desire to bring young people close to you; give us access to learn what governance is all about, to participate in inclusive politics and we are here to say a very big Thank-you to His Excellency (Ugwuanyi)”.

Nnamani who expressed optimism that the governor would in future reap the fruits of his investment in the youth of Enugu State said: “We are hoping that tomorrow you will be able to look back and recount our faces and say yes that these young men are making meaningful contributions to the state and it was because of your own genuine support and inclusion”.

He explained that “Power Shift aims to achieve public and political impact necessary to facilitate and accelerate the transformation and growth of Nigeria raising and maintaining a powerful network of leaders who through creative leadership will offer solutions to Nigeria’s overwhelming problems”.