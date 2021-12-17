By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, the National Coordinator “GOT YOUR BACK NIGERIA”, has said the recent kidnapp of the mother of the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor and also the robbery attack some days back ,were attempts to discredit the giant stride of Governor Yahaya Bello on Security.

Prof Nwaokobia , stated this in a statement titled ” Kogi And The Wicked Machinations Of Power Mongers”

He said “,unaguably one of the most powerful products from the Confluence State is the scorecard of Governor Yahaya Bello GYB on Security. Kogi State under GYB rose from being the State in the North Central Zone where the Boko Haram sect had their Bomb IED making factory to become the safest State in the entire North, and from one of the most troubled States in Nigeria to the second safest State in the Country, thanks to the GYB Phenomenon.:

“With the plethora of Awards and the deluge of Honours that attend the GYB magic in the Confluence State of Kogi to the fact that GYB has unequivocally emerged front runner in the political indices of 2023, we have not been ignorant of the discomfort that the GYB Phenomenon throws up amongst those seeking the High Office of President come 2023. However we are troubled that more than a year to the actual political contestation of 2023 the pathway appears sullied with devious and wicked machinations. Power mongers are desperately at work in so many ways to discredit and damage the scorecard of GYB but they will fail.”

“We are not unaware of the timeless praxis to wit, “The witch cried last night and the child dies this morning”, indeed the discerning would be right to make tenable conjectures, that’s what this is about and that’s where we are. Within the past Six months the most visible and most celebrated public office holder in today’s Nigeria has been GYB. From winning the Sun Newspapers Governor of the Year 2021 Award to winning the New Telegraph Newspapers Most Youth Friendly Governor of the Year 2021 Award. From the Honours by the Nigerian Union of Journalists NUJ Lagos State Chapter to that of the National Body of the Nigerian Union of Journalists NUJ. From the many awards and honours from different Youth Groups across the Country, the Media, and several public oriented platforms to the Award as the Torchbearer on Security by the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Abuja Chapter, it has been GYB all the way.”

“Do you then wonder why three days ago the mother of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello GYB was kidnapped by Gunmen at her residence in Kogi State? Everywhere since that act of criminality, the news has been “The Mother of Pharmacist Jamiu Abdulkareem Asuku, Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor kidnapped”. It has resonated so much because some are desperate to pillory the huge credentials of GYB on Security, and such is clearly and glaringly the machinations of wicked and soulless power mongers seeking albeit in vain to rubbish and diminish the profound scorecard of GYB on Security. But they shall fail, for in the very end good shall triumph over evil.”

“We pray that no harm befalls the mother of the ebullient Chief of Staff to GYB, we pray for all the victims of insecurity across our nation, we pray for the men and women of our Security Agencies, and we pray for the nation in this time of anomie. We pray that Nigeria shall pull through this period better and stronger. Amen.”

“Painfully, countrymen and women, some 24hours ago the media was yet awash with news about Robbery in Kogi State, and you wonder how and why Robbery that happens everywhere (this is by no means an excuse for it) would earn so much media attention as though a New Hollywood or Nollywood Action movie has been released, reprehensively someone somewhere appears to be happy with this. So we ask, who is desperate to paint the awesome feats of GYB on Security with soured and tarred brush? Who is giving his feet to rubbish the profound feats of GYB on Security? And why are some so wicked that they must play politics with the lives and the safety of others? Why?”

“We call on security agencies to rise to the challenge and contend with the forces that seek to undermine their success in Kogi State. We encourage GYB to double his efforts and ensure that those who for political premium are desperate to diminish his good work on Security are put to shame. And we urge the media to partner with true patriots in repositioning our nation for good by eschewing devious sensationalism and wistful dramaturgy.”

“We applaud the Government’s renewed commitment to making Nigeria safe, and we salute the great strides of GYB in Kogi State, whilst wishing the members of the Armed Forces and allied Security Agencies the best in the toil to make Nigeria safe. God Bless Nigeria.”