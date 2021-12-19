By Demola Akinyemi

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday, said posterity would be kind to President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping Nigeria afloat amid the myriad of challenges facing the country.

The minister, who spoke at a press conference in Ilorin in commemoration of Buhari’s 79th birthday anniversary, said the President has also set the country on a trajectory of growth.

He said: “President Buhari is a steady hand in troubled times, and that explains why presiding over the affairs of the country at a most turbulent period, he has managed to keep the nation afloat, and even set it on a trajectory of growth and development.

“As I said recently, his achievements may not seem too obvious now, especially with naysayers, sponsored attackers and desperate opposition politicians unrelenting in their craft, but posterity will surely be kind to this man, whose life has meant service to his fatherland, a man who goes to bed at night and wakes up in the morning thinking Nigeria.

“I believe God has a reason for keeping him alive when many had written him off as dead.”

He also said that naysayers, sponsored attackers and desperate opposition politicians are out to run down the president’s unprecedented achievements.

He added that “Despite a myriad of security challenges, and amidst dwindling national earnings and a crippling global pandemic, he has racked up several achievements, most of them unprecedented.

“He fought a war to keep Nigeria together, and that explains his passion for the country’s unity. It is said that everything happens for a reason. That Buhari is in charge of Nigeria at this time is not mere happenstance. His years in the military that saw him reaching the peak of his career; his various positions within and outside the military, his global exposure, his unmatched demeanour and, above all, his wisdom have all helped to stabilize Nigeria at the most difficult of times.”

Reeling out the administration’s achievements, he said that the administration had “leapfrogged Nigeria to the modern rail era, set the nation on the path of unprecedented infrastructural development, built the Second Niger Bridge that his predecessors only built on paper, gave Nigeria its first modern airport terminals in decades; provided social safety net for the poor and introduced school feeding system that has helped push up school enrollment.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA