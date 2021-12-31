…Says 6,500 defaulters inbound passengers on testing, isolation guidelines on trail

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has said that analysis of recent data has shown a significant reduction in positivity rates of COVID-19 infection from 29 per cent on December 21, to 15 per cent as at December 28, 2021 in the state.

It also said that the state government has commenced communication with 6,500 inbound passengers who were suspected for defaulting on COVID-19 testing and isolation guidelines inorder to protect the community, lives and economy of the state.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi made the remarks on Friday, in a statement while giving the update on Lagos COVID-19 response efforts so far.

Abayomi recalled that due to the apparent increased contagiousness of the Omicron variant and the anticipated increase in the numbers of inbound international travelers for Christmas and the New year, the state predicted a fourth wave over the festive season.

The statement read in part: “It is important to note that indeed this did happen and Lagos State biobank recorded the highest numbers of daily infections in the early part of the fourth wave since the beginning of the pandemic, which is supportive of the fact that the omicron subtype is a more infectious variant.

“The fourth wave started as expected around the beginning of December coinciding with the influx of inbound travelers into Lagos, some of whom we have established were carrying the omicron variant.

“There was a significant increase in case positivity from 1per cent on the December 1 to 29 per cent as at December 21, 2021 as the highly infectious variant started spreading quickly in community with a steep unrelenting upward projection.

“Lagos State recognized a typical pattern that triggered all preceding three waves to three things: Seasons when there is increased movement of inbound travelers into Lagos such as Christmas and Summer vacation, on-going waves in Europe, America and South Africa where most of travelers into Lagos emanate from, non-compliance with Lagos State and Federal COVID guidelines.

“In particular, Lagos State has noticed that failure of airline passengers to observe the mandatory post arrival testing and isolation always results in importation of variants which then start spreading in community and was the trigger of all preceding 3 waves to date.

“In the same light, Lagos State recognized the same pattern in November and December of this year where majority of inbound travelers were not turning up for their Day Two and Day Seven COVID PCR tests and this would be the most likely source of the entry of the variant and the catalyst of the fourth wave.

“In response to this civil disobedience of our citizens, on December 14, Lagos State publicly announced the activation of the mobile court for defaulters of mandatory COVID testing for arriving travelers, peddlers of fake certificates and persons refusing to isolate.”

Abayomi noted that the announcement and activation of the prosecution of defaulters by mobile courts resulted in a sudden trend in travelers complying with the requisite Day Two and Day Seven testing, isolation protocols and other guidelines, causing an almost doubling of testing volumes per day.

He continued: “Many more positive inbound travelers were identified, and many more persons observed the isolation protocols resulting in better control of importation and spread into and within the community.

“Our analysis of recent data shows a significant reduction in positivity rates from 29 per cent on December 21, to 15 per cent as at December 28, 2021.

“The Lagos State Incident Command System attributes this flattening of the curve and current decline in COVID-19 positive cases in the state to effective implementation of fourth wave mitigation strategies; particularly with introduction of sanctions which has caused more compliance with testing and identification of positive cases.

“The activation of sanctions consequently led to sudden compliance to guidelines which has averted the continuous steep upward surge of the fourth wave of infections in Lagos State. This has protected the health system from being overburdened, saved lives, and reduced the appetite for government to restrict social activities. In addition, more passengers are being monitored through our EKOTELEMED service.

“The dramatic rise in COVID-19 positive cases seen at the beginning of the fourth wave of infections called for firmer enforcement of guidelines, particularly prosecution of inbound international passengers who fail to submit themselves for Day Two and Day Seven PCR tests, as mandated by the Federal COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

“As a government, we are determined to halt the alarming trend of defaulters whose actions were responsible for previous waves of the pandemic in Lagos State.

“We have commenced communicating with 6,500 inbound passengers who are suspected of not being compliant with our guidelines established to protect the community, lives and our economy.

“Short message service (SMS) have been dispatched to suspected defaulters in the month of December. A dedicated customer care line and personnel was also deployed to call these suspected defaulters.

“We have also created a dedicated email address to reach defaulters. Subsequently, about 1,000 emails and over 2,000 calls have been received from suspected defaulting passengers.

“To date, 432 suspected defaulters have been cleared after investigation, and 81 confirmed defaulters have been sanctioned and fined by the mobile courts and the process continues until we clear the backlog.

“Disregarding the testing and isolation guidelines inevitably introduces new variants of COVID-19 and constitute a state and National public health and security threat which will sabotage all efforts to mitigate and reduce the impact of the fourth wave on citizens and the economy of the state and country.

“We have started submitting the names of those that do not respond to the SMS or Emails to the Presidential Steering Committee for the deactivation of their passports for a period of one year.”

Abayomi, therefore, urged residents particularly inbound passengers into Lagos and Nigeria to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines including isolation, testing and vaccination guidelines to support the government in sustaining the flattening of the fourth wave of infection in the state.

