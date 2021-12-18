READY . . . The Amayanabo of Twon-Brass in Brass Kingdom and Trustee of Port Harcourt Polo Club, King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, (middle) with current President Dr. Chukwudi Dimkpa and Polo Captain (Left) warm up for the prestigious 2022 Port Harcourt Golden Jubilee polo tournament in January

By Solomon Nwoke

As Preparations for the prestigious Port Harcourt Golden Jubilee Polo Tournament gets to its feverish heights, Blue Chip Corporate Organizations within and outside the country are throwing their weights behind the milestone fiesta with Strata Based Group and Access Bank Plc. leading the pack.

Others that have so far confirmed their backing for the international polo celebration billed for January 9- 15, 2022 include regular and new sponsors like the Wilten Aviation, Victoria Creek Garden Estate and Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism, Keves Global Leasing and De Chico Group, among others.

Apart from corporate sponsorship, individual support has been received from great personalities with Adokie Ikpoki, Ebi Diriyai, Leo Edochie and Otti Ikechukwu Oti topping the long list that is still counting.

President of Port Harcourt Club, Engr. Chukwudi Dimkpa confirmed this in a media chat shortly after leading club members to embark on a road show tagged “Town Storm” in Port Harcourt, last Friday, ahead of the club’s January 2022 Golden jubilee celebrations.

“While we appreciate our esteemed sponsors and partners for this robust partnership and several others, we want to declare that the 2022 Port Harcourt Polo Club 50th Anniversary tournament is still open for both local and international business partnership participation,” Dimkpa declared.

Dr. Dimkpa urged residents and polo buffs from across the country and beyond, to brace up for the best of experience.

He assured that the 50th anniversary tournament will attract the best of polo players’ world-over and will be an avenue to showcase the tourism and economic potentials of Rivers state and the Niger Delta region as well as an avenue for business networking.

“We will have the best of the best Polo, the finest Polo players will be here in Rivers State and they will be playing on this field. We will also have the best of entertainment in the evenings; we have people coming from all over the world”.

“So we are showcasing Rivers State, we are showcasing the culture of our people; by extension we are also showcasing the Niger Delta. So, what everybody should expect is an A-list artist, A-list Polo, A-list entertainment.”

“We’ve been round selected routes within Port Harcourt and we’ve done almost 10 kilometers, just to create awareness based on what is coming in January and to let everybody know that the destination in January 2022 is the Port Harcourt Polo Club, Rivers State,” the polo boss added.

Already over twenty top teams including former champions, determined regulars and ambitious newcomers loaded with the best hands in Nigeria and their foreign counterparts are leading the pilgrimage to the Garden City for the epoch celebrations.