By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command arrested 58 suspects for rape, cultism and illicit drug trafficking in the state.

The arrests were made in the last four months in the Maiduguri metropolis, Bama and Hawul Councils of the state.

Parading the suspects on Monday in Maiduguri, the Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar disclosed that; “On October 23, 2021, Bilyamimu Saleh of Gwange lured Hauwa Haruna, 6 of the same address into a mosque and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“Similarly, on November 4, Abubakar Baba of Gwange also lured Hanatu Mohammed, 6, Ummi Mohammed, 4, Hauwa Liman, 7 and Fatima Ahmed, 4 of the same address and forcefully had sexual intercourse with the four girls,” adding that a woman also was arrested at Uba, Adamawa state for alleged possession of 90 rounds of ammunition.

He said that the ammunition was said to be delivered to soldiers in Yola.

The police chief added that Abubakar Mohammed, 17 of Debro village in Hawul council chased a Fulani woman and allegedly raped her.

Continued; “Mohammed Isa and Umar Mohammed of Gwange ward, met Saratu Goni Tijani a River bank and forcefully raped her,” stating the as soon as investigations are completed the suspects would be arraigned in court.

Besides the rape cases, 25 suspects of drug trafficking and consumption were also arrested in the metropolis, including eight people for vandalizing electrical cables in Bama township.

Vanguard News Nigeria