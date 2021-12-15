By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Heavily armed security personnel made up of police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) barricaded the gate of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Wednesday morning to stop youths protesting against insecurity in the north from entering the premises.

Several security vehicles with personnel dressed in anti-riot outfits took over the outskirt and the road leading to the NUJ as the protesters assembled at a distance.

Following an agreement with the security personnel, the protesters marched to the gate of the NUJ but were not allowed in as the gates were locked.

The Officer in charge who preferred to remain anonymous advised the protesters to adopt due processes whenever they want to stage peaceful protests to avoid thugs taking over the protest and reigning mob actions.

Delivering his address at the gate of the NUJ, one of the leaders of the protesting groups, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, North West Coordinator, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) read a communiqué, obtained by Vanguard, calling on the Nigerian government to avoid increasing the price of fuel, address insecurity and resolve the problem of inflation in the country.

“That the excuses adduced by the Federal Government and its cronies in the pretext of rival of subsidy and promise of a N5,000 palliative to 40 million Nigerians are unfounded lies, unwarranted, fake, impracticable, ill-intended and unacceptably disgusting.

“The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and all the 36 state governments have failed totally in the major areas of providing security of lives and properties of citizens and ensuring a secure economic environment in the North in particular.

“That the problems and sufferings in the North today without being compounded by a further hike in prices of essential commodities and mobility are traceable only to inept and insensitive leadership at national and state levels as well as the cowardice of other community and religious leaders who lack the courage to stand up to them in the interest of the people of the region and Nigeria” the coalition declared.

Speaking on insecurity, one of the organizers of the protest, Barr Abba Hikima called for a stop to the continued bloodletting in the north while insisting the security be properly armed to face the bandits who he insists are more armed than the state’s security agents.

