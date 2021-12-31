.

Arrest 152 robbers ,999 suspects

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Katsina State Police Command has announced that 5 of its officers have died in different operations across the state, while no fewer than 38 bandits were killed in the state.

Speaking at a press conference, the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba who was represented by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, said despite the challenges,) of the period, the Command has recorded tremendous successes against the menace of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of crime and criminality in the state.

He said the year 2021 saw a reduction in the crime rate in the state as compared with the previous year.

“In the course of this campaign, thirty-eight (38) bandits were neutralized in various gun battles while five (5) police officers paid the supreme price.”



“The Command arrested 999 suspects in connection with 608 reported cases. While a total number of 874 arrested suspects are undergoing prosecution in various competent Courts of Law in the State,” he said.

“A total number of 157 suspected Armed Robbers were arrested and 145 of them were charged to court while 12 are under investigation.

“Sixty-five suspected kidnappers were also arrested and 63 have been charged to court while two are under investigation,” he said.



He said 244 suspected cattle rustlers were arrested, of which 230 suspects have been charged to court while 14 are under investigation.



According to him,1,243 domestic animals were recovered which consist of 867 cows, 352 sheep, 24 goats and one donkey were recovered from the hoodlums.



“246 suspects were arrested in 195 reported cases of rape and unnatural offence adding that 63 victims were rescued in four reported cases of Human Trafficking which were transferred to NAPTIP office in Kano State.”



‘ 215 kidnapped victims were also rescued from suspected bandits/kidnappers during the period under review.”



“Some of the items recovered during the year include 20 suspected stolen motor vehicles; 18 stolen/bandits’ motorcycles; 4 General Purpose Machine Guns; 44 AK 47 riffles; 1 LAR riffle; 1 G3 Rifle; 20 Locally made guns; 689 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifle and 109 Anti Air-Craft ammunition (AA).”



The Commissioner thanked the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba, “for his undaunted support to the Command, without which this quantum of successes would not have been achieved.”

“I wish to also extend my sincere appreciation to him for my elevation to the next rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG). It is no doubt that to whom much is given, much is expected. I will surely reciprocate with continued hard work and dedication to duty”.

Similarly; the Commissioner thanked members of the press for their immense cooperation and partnership with the command.



“You have sincerely and passionately displayed fraternity and collaboration towards strengthening the relative peace and security in the state through your fair and balanced reportage of the Command activities,” he said.