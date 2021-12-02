.

…As abductors demand N34milliom ransom

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Police, local hunters, as well as other security operatives have been combing forest in Esa-Oke for couple kidnapped by unknown gunmen at a farm settlement in the community.

It was gathered that London Omoru and Blessing Omoru were abducted at Ori-Omi Pupa, Agric, a village between Esa-Odo and Esa-Oke in Obokun local government area of the state.

According to sources in the community, the couple, though non natives, have been living in the community for decades before they were kidnaped on Wednesday around 10pm.

Findings revealed that the first respondent at the scene was the security arm of the Kiriji Heritage Defenders, KHD, who has been on the trail of the abductors in a bid to rescue the abductors.

Director General, KHD, Dr Ademola Ekundayo disclosed that a villager alerted his men within the vicinity, and personnel were mobilised to the scene before the arrival of police, local hunters and other security outfit.

“We cannot ascertain the identity of the gunmen but a joint operation is ongoing to rescue the victim and ensure the perpetrators are also brought to justice”, he said.

Confirming the incident, Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola police operatives have been deployed to the scene with a view to rescuing the victims.

“The incident was reported to the police around 10:45pm by the victim’s in-law and the force Anti-Kidnapping unit was deployed to the scene for rescue operation. The victims’ motorcycle was recovered at the scene and taken back to the police station.

“Presently, joint operation involving police, local hunters, Oodua Peoples Congress and Vigilante Groups, is ongoing to rescue the victims and arrest the perpetrators. The personnel are combing the forest around the community, about 10kilometres from the main road, as well as other adjoining settlements in the area”, she said.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that as at 4pm on Thursday, the abductors have demanded N34milliom ransom from the relatives of the abducted farmers.