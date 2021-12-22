By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

The Cross River state Command Wednesday evening confirmed the death of a female officer who was crushed to death by a truck carrying scrap metal at WAPI Junction in calabar.

The tragic Incident Vanguard learned happened at about 5 pm while she was on duty at the Popular WAPI Junction by Mobil filling Station ,along Muritala Mohammed Highway.

Confirming the incident , the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Irene Ugbo described the incident as unfortunate and a huge loss to the Command

Eyewitness who spoke with Vanguard said the tragedy which occured at the very busy WAPI junction happened after the driver of the truck lost control and knocked down the warden, conducting traffic at the junction. A vehicle was also hit before the loaded truck stopped.

“The China National Heavy Duty Truck Group (CNHTC) with registration number NEPZA CR 576 FTZ crushed the Woman sergeant to death on the spot while trying to dodge a Nissan Primera Saloon with registration number EDO ABD 721 HZ before it lost control,” the eyewitness said .

Vanguard gathered that her remains has since been deposited in the morgue as she was crushed badly by the truck .