The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it has beefed up security and banned the use of fireworks during the Christmas and New Year celebration.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP. Odiko Macdon in Uyo on Wednesday.

Macdon said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Andrew Amiengheme, had ordered the immediate enforcement of the ban on the use of fireworks across the state during the yuletide.

He warned those who usually burn tyres on the roads to desist from such act as those caught would be prosecuted accordingly.

“The CP notes that the law banning the sale and use of prohibited explosives (knockouts inclusive) is still in force.

“He has therefore requested parents/guardians to warn their children/wards to refrain from the use of all kinds of prohibited fireworks during and after the yuletide.

“He also warns those who burn tyres on the roads and highways during festivities to desist forthwith as such acts destroys the roads and are capable of causing fire outbreaks,’’ he said.

The PPRO quoted the commissioner of police as felicitating the people of Akwa Ibom at Christmas.

He added that security had been beefed up in all parts of the state for a successful celebration.

He called on the people of the state to report suspicious elements to the police directly or by calling the following numbers; 08039213071 and 08020913810 or any other security agencies for prompt action. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria