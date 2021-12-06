The Police Command in Ogun on Monday said it has arrested a 35-year-old man, Biodun Adeniyi, for allegedly beating a cigarette seller to death following an argument over N50 balance.

The Spokesman of Police in Ogun, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect, who resides at No 35, Oladun Street, Ikotun, Lagos, was arrested on Dec. 5 following a report lodged at Idiroko Divisional Headquarters by the father of the victim, Adamu Abubakar.

The PPRO added that the father reported that the suspect came to his shop at Ajegunle area, Idiroko, at about 2.00p.m. to buy cigarettes and his son, Mukaila Adamu, attended to him.

He stated further that at about 10 pm of the same day, the suspect came back and demanded for N50 balance, which led to an argument between the suspect and his son.

The suspect descended heavily on his son, raining blows on him. He said his son collapsed and was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Idiroko Division, CSP Shadrach Oriloye, quickly led his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution. (NAN)