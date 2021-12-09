By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following armed bandits attack on a community, Piri in Kwali Area Council of the FCT and the reported kidnapping of some persons and alleged killing of a housewife, the Police have rescued 2 out of the 3 persons confirmed to have been kidnapped.

A top source told Vanguard that crack operatives of the anti-kidnapping squad were mobilized to the scene of the incident and tracked the bandits to the hills and forests around Kwali where the kidnappers were encountered before two of the victims were rescued.

The source said two of the kidnappers were arrested during the encounter while others fled following superior fire from the police.

It was further gathered that operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit are on the trail of the other fleeing members of the gang while efforts are on to ensure the rescue of the remaining abducted victim.

Recall that there were reports that bandits abducted 8 eight persons and killed a housewife at Piri, an Abuja community in the Kwali Area Council on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

The kidnappers were said to have stormed the remote community in the wee hours connecting Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

A resident, Yakubu Saidu had told newsmen that the kidnappers first attacked two houses and whisked away two persons amid sporadic gunshots.

Yakubu said the kidnappers targeted a car dealer identified as Sadauna but since they could not get him, they went away with two of his brothers, on Tuesday night.

They were said to have returned to the community on Wednesday during which Salamatu was killed.

The deceased, who was the senior wife of Yusuf Maigunwa, a yam seller in Kwali, attempted to escape through the back door when she was shot dead.

“The husband of the deceased woman was at home when the kidnappers came, but they couldn’t locate where he was hiding, as they whisked away his second wife and two others inside the house.

“Some gangs of the kidnappers, who positioned themselves at strategic places within the community, invaded two houses and whisked away three residents.

“The late woman has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites,” he added.

However, the source who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the issue, stated that contrary to the figure being bandied about, three persons were kidnapped.

