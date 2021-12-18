The Benue Police Command on Friday arraigned five men of various addresses in Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area of Benue before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly robbing a family, killing one and kidnapping another.

The men, Sunday Onmonya, Peter Otokpa, James Oko, Daniel Odoh and Bartholomew Alo were charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Culpable Homicide and Kidnapping.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Jonah Uleru, told the court that one Aaron Oche of Ikpomolokpo Village in Ado Local Government Area had reported the matter at the Igumale Police Station on Nov. 11.

He said the complainant stated that on that same Nov .11, some armed men numbering about seven attacked them in their family compound and robbed them of one handset valued N80,000, one Itel GSM handset valued N8,000, one Tecno handset valued N8,000 and a cash sum yet to be ascertained.

The complainant further stated that the armed men shot and killed one of his brothers, Thompson Oche and kidnapped his sister, Rose Oche to an unknown destination.

He also stated that they had to pay a ransom of N1 million before his sister was released from the custody of the abductors.

He said that during police investigation, it was discovered that the defendants were responsible for the crime and they were arrested while two others are still at large.

The prosecutor also said that their offences contravened Sections 97, 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004 and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004 and 4(2) of the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue, 2017.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Mr Vincent Kor however, did not take the plea of the defendants for lack of jurisdiction of the court.

Kor ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Correctional Services Centre, Makurdi and adjourned the matter to Jan. 5, 2022 for further mention.

(NAN)

