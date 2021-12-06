The Joint Union Congress (JUC) has accused the Chairman, Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith of abdicating his responsibility to the commission.

The JUC, Police Service Commission chapter, said the retired Inspector-General of Police was always unavailable every time his attention was needed on crucial issues affecting the agency and the nation.

It stated that Smith failed to meet with its executive members despite giving them an appointment last Friday to discuss alleged illegal moves by the force headquarters to conduct the 2021 recruitment of 10,000 constables in violation of the perpetual injunction of the Court of Appeal dated September 30, 2020, restraining the police from exercising the powers of the PSC.

The union in a letter to the PSC chairman dated December 2, 2021, said the passive posture of the commission should not be allowed in the 2021 recruitment exercise.

The JUC stated these in the letter titled, ‘A clarion call to act immediately, uphold the rule of law and defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, specifically ad it concerns recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force,’ signed by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Adoyi Adoyi and Chairman, Nigeria Civil Service Union, Anthony Abayomi, respectively.

The police had last week placed an advertorial in the newspapers announcing the commencement of the 2021 recruitment of constables, a development that irked the PSC workers who see the move as an appropriation of the commission’s constitutional mandate and a violation of a court order.

But the workers asked Smith to demand explanations from the IG on the publication, noting that a disclaimer should also be placed on the police recruitment.

They also said the commission should come up with “the correct and lawful publication for the commencement of the 2021 police constable recruitment.”

Based on the law, the union added, “any enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force that is not initiated and concluded by the PSC is unconstitutional, illegal and void.”

The letter read, “You may recall that the Joint Union executive officers sought an audience with you for a crucial meeting in your office on December 1, 2021.

“Regrettably, despite assurances that the said meeting was going to hold at a time between 12pm and 2pm, we were shocked to learn that you were not in the office as promised.

“It is now common knowledge that you will be out of the country for some personal business. For us, this is highly frustrating that as usual, you will be away while there are burning issues affecting the commission in particular and the nation in general, that need your urgent attention.”

