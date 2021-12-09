By Gabriel Olawale

Fast-rising afropop singer, Bello Abdulhaqi also known as Playboi Haqi, has shared plans to drop his new EP anytime soon.

The singer, who is excited about what he’s got up his sleeves for his fans, engaged newsmen in a Q & A in Lagos.

He expressed: “I’m so excited for this one. I have something amazing planned for my fans. Yes, I’ll be dropping an Ep soon. They should just wait on it really. I wouldn’t want to put out too much information about it yet.”

The artiste, whose musical journey got off the ground in 2019 with his first single “JAMESON & MARLEY”, since then he has got three singles to his credit.

They include Jameson and Marley, Isabella and FaSoLaTiDo. While iSabella was produced by PatMax Jameson, Marley was produced by the late Kinyels with additional production from Sculogic music. FaSoLaTiDo was produced by Sculogic Music.

For Playboi Haqi, music is something he always loved to do right from time. Most importantly, he admitted that Wizkid’s and Wande Coal’s sounds inspired me a lot.

“If I say what I’d be doing differently, wouldn’t that make me predictable? I don’t like to be predictable. I’d let my music do the talking for me and in due time, all I’m doing differently would be understood and realised,” he added.

Other artistes who inspire him are: Bella Shurmda, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Barry Jhay, and Badmankuye among others.

As he forges ahead with good music, he believes that hard work, resilience and continuous practice, the world will listen to your sound.