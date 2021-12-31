It was the gathering of the crémé dela crémé of the society and showbiz industry when famous personality and businessman who doubles as Play Network CEO, Charles Okpaleke was celebrated by popular brand Remy Martin and well-wishers.

It is said that “Behind Every Success, There Is A Collective Story.” This is the inspiration behind Remy Martin’s tagline, “Team Up for Excellence,” and it is in this spirit that the brand celebrates its most illustrious partners who represent this ethos of excellence in enterprise through collective effort.

Receiving this honour at the 14-year anniversary ball in an atmosphere filled with excitement and grooving was Play Network C.E.O, Charles Okpaleke, the ever going easy and classy lifestyle personality.

Themed “Heavenly Bodies, Fashion, Angels and Stars,” the event was held at the prestigious congress hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on the December 18.

Some of the famous faces on hand at the event were industry stakeholders, socialites, celebrities such as Nengi Hampson, Idia Aisen, Cross Da Boss, Kim Oprah, George Okoro and a host of others.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a Customised 24 carat gold Decanter of Remy Martin XO special edition to Mr Okpaleke.

Due to his passion to always celebrate and recognise those who have added to the success of his brand, the excited Okpeleke invited key partners and stake holders of the Playnetwork Group, Jeffery Okpaleke (Under Ground Lagos),Barr Aifua (Legal Counsel), Nuel Halliday, Emeka Mozie, to share in the accolades as excellence can only be achieved through a shared vision and teamwork.

For the past 14-years, the Play Network group has led the industry as the leading pan African social network of young professionals drawn from all over the continent, with investments in Film, Music, Nightlife, hospitality and advocacy. Play Network has shown consistent growth and has birthed some of the finest talents in Nigeria’s lifestyle and entertainment circles.

The Event opened with the Abuja Opera choir serenading guests with Christmas Carols in true spirit of the season. Comperes Big Mo of Cool FM and Idia Aisen served as hosts for the evening and ushered in the Eclectic Made Kuti who had guests enraptured with his mastery of the saxophone and keyboard, performing classics from his Grandfather the Late Great Fela Kuti’s Catalogue and his original material.

Guests were treated to a one of a kind experience which ran till the early hours of the morning.