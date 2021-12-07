By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Steps have been taken to curb the continued practice of open defecation in communities in Plateau State as Senator representing Plateau South, Nora Dadu’ut sponsored the provision of water and building of toilets in some schools in her constituency.

Senator Dadu’ut who went around to commission some of the projects she executed across the six local government areas of Plateau South said she took special interest in the sanitary facilities because it would curb the degradation of environments and also encourage girl-child education.

Dadu’ut, a Professor of French Language, also reiterated her belief in early child education saying, that is what prompted her embarking on the building of classrooms in some Primary schools, equipping them with desks and providing exercise books to the pupils to encourage enrolment in schools.

Speaking shortly after going around some projects in Qua’an Pan, Shendam and Mikang local government areas, she said, “I have the zeal to help my constituency, particularly the youths and women, as you can see, I started commissioning blocks of classrooms because we need to invest in the young ones. They are our future, our leaders.

“From there, I went to commission boreholes because water is life and the provision of water will impact many lives positively. We also commissioned toilets facilities to keep our environment clean within the schools and within the communities.

“I am here again, to see the ongoing training of our young graduates on the effective use of ICT to expose their abilities to the outside world, explore the world. The street lights too will curb the challenges of insecurity, when communities are in the dark, some enemies of progress may want to cause havoc but availability of light may scare them.”

She called on her constituents to continue to live in peace and further assured them that, “This is not the end, as God permits, we will continue to do more for the constituency.”