By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Peace Building Agency, PPBA has identified resentment, unforgiveness and mutual suspicion, as factors fueling the breach of peace in communities in the State and assure efforts are being geared towards achieving peaceful co-existence among the people.

The Director-General of the Agency, Joseph Lengmang who disclosed this noted attention is paid in order to strengthen the responses to the challenges.

He stressed, robust policies and engagements are being deployed to ensure emerging challenges do not threaten or undo the relative peace being enjoyed in the State.

Lengmang, who spoke with journalists in his office in Jos, where he sought to consolidate on the gains being made in peace building, added the Agency is working to deepen the peace through healing and reconciliation.

According to him, “Resentment, mutual distrust and other things still exist in communities, emerging challenges like banditry and other things are threatening to undo the relative peace we have achieved over the years.

“… these constitute fundamental challenges to us as a people, we need to pay attention and strengthen our responses to these challenges. We need to deepen the peace through healing and reconciliation.”

On statistics of the recurring security challenges in the State, he explained, “We have been able to get robust data bases that are in the process of being developed, hopefully, by the first or second week of January, it is going to be launched.

“The idea behind this is that we are going to see to the development of policies that are predicated on evidence and facts not mere wishful thinking. Wishful thinking doesn’t give us results.”

On recurring attacks on some border communities especially in Bassa local government area, he stated, the Agency is working closely with the Kaduna State Peace Commission, to check insecurity in the ungoverned space in the border communities.