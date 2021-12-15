By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Police Command has said its operatives have arrested 12 suspects and recovered 12 motorcycles, in connection with the Sunday evening attack at Pinau village, Mavo Chiefdom of Wase Local Government Area of the state.

The command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Gabriel Ubah said: “On 12/12/2021 at about 1630 hours, we received a distress call that yet to be identified gunmen invaded Pinau village.

Unfortunately, they killed nine persons while four persons were injured. Upon receipt of the report, a combined team of Policemen, STF and other sister agencies were mobilized and swiftly raced to the scene where eight suspects were arrested and 12 motorcycles were recovered. Investigation is ongoing, frantic effort is on to arrest other fleeing suspects. Meanwhile Security has been beefed up in the area to prevent escalation of violence.”

Reacting to the arrest, Governor Solomon Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, commended security forces for their “swift response and immediately going after the attackers and combing their hideouts, leading to the arrest of some suspects.”

While urging them to carry out a thorough investigation to unravel those behind the attacks and the motives, he warned that “the Plateau State Government will not allow criminal elements to hibernate in any part of the state with a view to terrorizing innocent citizens.”

He commiserated with victims of the attack and further directed the State Emergency Management Agency as well as the Local Government authorities to visit the area and provide assistance to survivors and families of those killed.

Meanwhile the Governor has advised the citizens of Plateau State to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the security agencies especially during the yuletide season to ensure that there is no breach of peace and assured that “the Government is working with security agencies to ensure adequate deployment of personnel and robust response to any eventuality.”

Insurgency in North East’ll end soon — NEGF

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—

The Chairman of the North East Governors’ Forum, NEGF, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said the establishment of the NEGF under his leadership, has helped tremendously in minimizing the activities of insurgents due to the synergy by the governors of the region among others, saying insurgency in the region would soon end.

The governor, however insisted that the ban on Non Governmental Organisations, NGOs from providing food and other relief items for people who have since relocated from camps and resettled in their liberated communities remained, warning that violators would face the full wrath of the law.

He spoke yesterday during the NEGF’s 6th periodic meeting at the Multi Purpose Hall, Government House, Damaturu, Yobe State.

Zulum said: “Your Excellencies, there is no doubt that the establishment of NEGF with its committed efforts have really impacted positively in restoring peace and hope in the entire sub region. It has also raised the desired awareness and recognition in appropriate manners, as many NGOs and development partners have showed their sustained assistance towards our predicaments.

“You may recall that the British High Commission to Nigeria, Catriona Laing was with us during our last meeting in Jalingo, Taraba State to support the regional process of transiting from dependence on humanitarian assistance to social economic self-reliance.

“It is in line with this principle that only last week, I ordered the ban on distribution of food and non food items in resettled communities of Borno State, this is to further emphasize the signifies of self -reliance.

“We are indeed on a right track, as we have made a considerable progress in our collective efforts to bring about viable and sustainable peace and development in the zone.

“What is now required is our collective resolve towards unrelenting efforts and total commitment to the goals and objectives we have set for ourselves in tackling existing challenges.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA