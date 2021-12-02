By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Major roads leading to Langtang North local government area of Plateau State were shut as youths across political divides protested against what they termed as “ongoing illegality and impunity being perpetrated by Plateau State government.”

The youths frowned at the purported attempt by Government to install Zulfa Rimven as the Chairman of thr Council as against the Jos High court judgment that Joshua Laven remain in office as Chairman till October, 2022.

The youths under the aegis of Taroh Vanguard of Langtang North LGC of Plateau State, blocked the Langtang/ Shendam road, Langtang/Jos road waving flags of different political parties, demanding that Governor Simon Lalong should as “a matter of urgency allowed the rule of law to prevailed and direct the State Commissioner of Police to allow Hon. Joshua Laven and his deputy Hon. Daniel Balbong to resume work in the office without delay.”

They blamed the governor for being “the architect and brain behind the leadership crises rocking the council in an attempt to installed his stooges against the order of a state high court which ruled that Laven should be reinstated immediately as the duly elected chairman of Langtang North LGC to complete his constitutional three years tenure in office in October, 2022.”

Boniface Ndam, the convener and coordinator of the youths said, “the governor should be held responsible for any bloodshed on Taroh land as a result of his attempt to impose Barr. Zulfa Rimven on the people. The political interest and ambition of the governor is not worth the blood of anybody in Taroh land and Plateau State. The events unfolding in Langtang North and the entire state is fearful which call for serious concern and concerted effort must be made to nipped it in the bud before it is too late.”

He expressed worries that “Langtang North is the only council that has two chairmen. Hon. Joshua Laven was sworn in by governor Lalong in 2019 as the duly elected council chairman under the platform of PDP as affirmed by a court of competent jurisdiction. Barr. Zulfa Rimven should stop parading himself as the chairman of Langtang North LGC. Any attempt to sign any official documents or transact business on behalf of Langtang North LGC is illegal and unconstitutional.”