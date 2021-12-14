By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanu Gyang has urged the youths in his constituency to shun laziness and emulate the industrious nature of their contemporaries in the South East region of Nigeria so that they can be useful to both themselves and the society.

Senator Gyang also called on them not to jettison any opportunity they have to get formal education stressing, youths in the South West region are leveraging on education to add value to the nation’s economy.

The Senator who is the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense who gave the charge during an empowerment programme he facilitated for over 300 youths from the 73 Wards in his constituency, promised he will not allow poverty and darkness to overwhelm his people.

Addressing the youths during the Solar Power training and disbursement of N30,000 to each participant, he urged them to take advantage of the programme and make impact saying, the State has erroneously prided itself as a civil service State for so long and the mentality robs the people of the opportunity to exert themselves in both businesses and politics.

The training would be undertaken by the National Centre for Hydropower Research and Development, Energy Commission of Nigeria, University of Ilorin, Kwara State and the youths would be trained to repair and maintained Solar Power light earlier installed to fight insecurity in rural communities.

According to the Senator, “The poverty index of Nigeria as a poverty capital of the world has to change. It has to change by the impact of not just the government but the corporate bodies, the private sector and our capacities as representatives of the people.

“This is why I have taken a series of empowerment programmes consecutively in November and December 2021 to put seed in the hands of our youths so that they can invest to start a trade and to talk to our youths so that they can be more resourceful.

“Our youths need to deploy their abilities and capacities to take advantage of opportunities and possibilities that are abound in our nation. Our youths need to change their worldview, we need to have youths that are very creative, innovative and learn from the industrious nature of the youths in the South East, learn from the youths in the South West who through education have become technocrats and learn from the political smartness of the far north.”

On the token given, he added, “Take advantage of every opportunity, take advantage of what is available and when you use the available, God will make the impossible possible. That is what this empowerment is all about… We cannot leave our youths to become captives of poverty, captives of the devil and captives of darkness.”

Former Chief of Staff, Government House Jos, Da. Francis Bot, Member representing Riyom constituency in the State Assembly, Timothy Dantong and others in their separate remarks at the event urged the beneficiaries not to spend the money given to them on frivolity.