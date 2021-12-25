By Marie-Therese Nanlong

To boost the academic profile of the Plateau State University, PLASU , Bokkos, the institution is set to establish four new faculties and the School of Post Graduate Studies, to give potential students a variety of courses of study to choose from.

The new faculties are those of Law, Health Sciences, Environmental Sciences, and Education, this even as the staff strength of the institution would be increased for effective service delivery.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Yohanna Izam disclosed these in Jos while speaking at the Media Forum organized by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Plateau State Council, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

The VC who doubles as the National President, Nigerian Institute of Builders, assured students not to entertain any fear as the Proprietor, Management of the institution and other relevant stakeholders are working to stem the tide of insecurity in the State and within the University community.

Commenting on the ongoing strike action by some members of staff, Professor Izam appealed to the striking staff to exercise patient as their demands would soon be addressed.

According to him, “We are on the same page with the Visitor to the University (The Governor) on the need to expand the faculties that we have and that is why he has approved the recruitment of more staff given the new faculties which are Faculties of Education, Law, Environmental Science and that of Health Science.

“To ensure the sustained growth of our university, we have finalized plans to also establish the PG school. We do this because we believe in quality and expansion. The state government has given us its approval to hire new personnel who will be in charge of these faculties to enhance the quality of our programs.

“We have mobilized our PG programs and submitted them to the National University Commission, NUC, for approval and we will begin once we get approval.”

On the strike action, he added, “I have not seen where any government in Nigeria has been able to liquidate all the allowances but will only do their best within the available resources. In Plateau State University, we are talking about eight sessions of accumulated allowances but I can tell you that between 2018 when I came on board as VC till date, the University management with the support of the state government has been able to defray that of three sessions.

“We are also working to settle the outstanding arrears as soon as resources are available because the government has committed to that effect.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Chapel, Gyang Bere, explained that the event would create an avenue for journalists to interact and get an insight into activities going on at the institution.

