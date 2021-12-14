By Gabriel Olawale

A real estate firm, Pillarcom Homes, has unveiled plans to tackle housing deficit in Nigeria by empower people to own landed properties.

Speaking during the launching of Pillarcom Homes in Lagos, the Managing Director, Mr. Tunde Taiwo said that government alone could not provide housing for the citizens which make it important for cooperate organization and individuals to support the government in finding solutions to the housing challenges.

“Today, Nigeria is in deficit when it comes to accommodation; if you want to know the reality, wake very early in the morning, walk around the streets of Lagos, you will see people sleeping under the bridge. For some of them, the accommodation is either too expensive for them, or they don’t have the means to get it.”

Taiwo disclosed that Pillarcom Homes is not just a real estate company, but a community where landlords are made and entrepreneurs are raised, “If your dream is to become a landlord with peace of mind, if your goal is to make money from the real estate sector, Pillarcom Homes can help you to realise that goal.”

“We have designed a platform where if you have the passion to own land or make money from real estate, you will achieve it. In Pillarcom Homes, apart from workers getting commission, we have a system of insurance that as they work hard in a space of two to three years, they see themselves owning their own homes.

Popular Nollywood actor, Mr Ladi Folarin, said that his association with the firm was has a result of their genuineness in everything they do.

Folarin, who is the firm ambassador and who won himself a plot of land during the unveiling event said, “I’m glad I won a plot of land today. I must tell you it is a very fantastic Christmas and New Year bonus for me and I thank God for that.

“Pillarcom Homes is on a mission to revolutionizing the real estate business by making it possible for anybody irrespective of their status to be a land and homeowner.”