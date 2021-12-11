Tordue Salem’s Sister Mrs Jessica Kuraun, Tordue’s Daughter Avana Salem and wife of Late Tordue Salem, Mrs Deva Salem during Burial of Late Tordue Salem in Gboko, Benue State. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The body of Tordue Salem, the Vanguard Correspondent at the National Assembly, who went missing mysteriously last October and later found dead in November has been buried at Gaado community, Mbayion in Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

In his funeral oration, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila described the death of Salem as sad and unfortunate.

Aged woman crying at Tordue Salem’s Burial in Gboko, Benue State. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

Represented by the lawmaker representing Gboko/Tarka federal constituency, Dr John Dyegh, the Speaker assured that National Assembly would stop at nothing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the former National Assembly Correspondent.

From right, Commissioner for Health and Human Services Benue State, Dr Joseph Ngbea, Wife of Former Governor and Minister of Special Duty, Mrs George Akume, Sister to Tordue Mrs Jessica Kuraun, Wife of Late Tordue Mrs Deve Salem and a family member at St Michaels Catholic Church, Gboko during burial service of Tordue Salem in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

The Speaker prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased and also prayed God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

On his part, the President, Conference of Benue Journalists Abuja, Dr. Emmanuel Anule lamented that the body had lost a committed member whose position would be difficult to fill in the nearest future.

Late Tordue Salem Junior Sister Crying during brother’s burial at Gboko, Benue State. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

People from all walks of life including the former first lady of Benue state, Mrs Regina Akume, a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, in the state, Jeff Kulaun among others were present at the funeral.

Cross section of age relatives at Tordue Salem’s Burial in Gboko, Benue State. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

Other dignitaries at the burial include the Vice President of Nigeria Union of Journalists Zone ‘D’, Kris Atsaka, Caretaker Chairman of NUJ Benue state council, Comrade Stephen Ijoh, immediate past Benue NUJ Acting chairman, Kajo Martins, General Manager of Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation, Ben Agande, and members of National Assembly Press Corps Abuja.

