By Gabriel Ewepu

THE nation’s health sector received boost as PharmAccess launched online platform called Kulawa.ng to provide Nigerians smart healthcare solutions.

The Country Director, PharmAccess Nigeria, Njide Ndili, during the launch explained that online healthcare services and information platform is now a major access point where many people in other countries get their needed information about their health challenges and solutions.

Ndili further stated that Kulawa.ng will enable Nigerians access to health knowledge, tools and solutions to tackle and improve their health status as reliable information to their questions are readily available to add value to their lives and family as they take vital healthcare decisions.

According to her, Kulawa.ng is designed, developed, and maintained by PharmAccess Nigeria in partnership with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Rutgers International (a Netherlands-based NGO active in sexual and reproductive health), and the Achmea Foundation (the charitable arm of the Dutch insurance group). The platform is poised to become the go-to place for health-related information for Nigerians.

Kulawa.ng was officially launched on Wednesday the 8th of December 2021 at 2 pm (WAT). The event took place through Zoom video conferencing with speakers from the public health sector and representatives of national health associations, the Dutch foreign ministry, civil service organizations, private sector organizations, and members of the Nigerian press.

PharmAccess Foundation is an entrepreneurial organization focused on making health markets work through digital innovations and addresses both the demand and supply sides of the healthcare system to improve the access to quality, affordable healthcare for Nigerians.

She said: “One of PharmAccess Foundation’s objectives is to make health access available to everyone and this is just one of our initiatives to achieve that objective. As we know, a lot of people seek medical information online, especially young people.

“This is a platform that is primarily tailored to meet the needs of Nigerians. The website is very user-friendly and easy to navigate so I must say thank you to the team that developed it, the sponsors, and the content producers.”

While commending PharmAccess Foundation for the innovation, the Executive Secretary/CEO, National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Prof Mohammed Nasir Sambo, said it will boost and add value on health education and management in the country

Sambo who was represented by the General Manager, Special Duties, NHIS, Ayo Osinlu, also expressed optimism on Kulawa.ng to increase healthcare knowledge among Nigerians and help people make healthy choices.

Meanwhile, the Consul-General, Netherlands Consulate in Lagos, His Excellency Michel Deelen, described Kulawa.ng platform as most outstanding based on its reliability on healthcare information dissemination, which will tackle fake health information in the country as it “plays an important role” in giving Nigerians accurate medical information relevant to their health.

Also, Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Lagos State chapter, Dr Adetunji Adenekan, threw the association’s weight behind the platform.

Adenekan also made it known about the association’s involvement and role developing the Kulawa platform, which he expressed delight over its successful launch.