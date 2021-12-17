By Gabriel Olawale

Society for Family Health, SFH, has called on all relevant stakeholders in the society to help people experiencing one form of gender-based violence or the other to speak out and get justice.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion organized by SFH to commemorate 16 days of activism against gender-based violence in Abuja, Deputy Managing Director of SFH, Dr. Jennifer Anyanti said that for many years the organisation has been championing issues around gender-based violence but this year focus on ‘end domestic violence against women’.

She encouraged women experiencing violence to open up to people as regard what they are passing through and when they do so, people should support them in taking actions, “We can help them in report the case to law enforcement agencies, Human Right Commission or even Non-Governmental Organisation. When you see something say something, your little action can save lives.

Jennifer hinted that the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic worsened the issue of gender based-violence in Nigeria as a lot of men find it difficult to fulfil their responsibility due to economic challenges associated with the pandemic and this eventually come out and show forth as violence against women.

“Government need to support families to ensure they don’t have crisis as a result of economic issues. People should be able to eat, often a man feels upset when they are unable to provide for their family and that eventually come out as a domestic violence.

“We can’t hide away from the fact that COVID-19 pandemic bring along economic problem, government should make access to loan easier, social welfare scheme is important as well.

Jennifer who admonished women to have something doing says that when a women don’t have job, she will be so dependent and won’t be able to make right decisions, “I will like to encourage women to have a source of livelihood. That will help them to take right decision and the man will also be less under pressure.

“Education for women and girl child is also important. When woman is educated, she will be able to provide for herself and home. Research shows that when woman is educated any money she makes will be put into her family and that will help to address some of the issues around gender-based violence.

She encouraged all states across the country to put in place laws and policies that will address the issue of gender-based violence, “we need laws that will punish perpetrator of violence while our law enforcement agencies, human right commission are also trained to prosecute cases.

“In advance countries when women report violence to social services they remove the women from such environment and provide her with accommodation, stipend and job. Our government also need to look at such as part of measures to address the scourge of gender-based violence.

Corroborating her views, Gender Legals Human Rights Tech Advisor KP care Project for SFH, Chidubem Nwofor regretted that in Nigeria many people are used to blaming the victims and not perpetrators.

He said under no circumstance should the victims of gender-based violence be blame, “we all must ensure that perpetrators take responsibilities and not to shift the fault on victims and survival.

Nwofor who spoke on the topic ‘Gender Based-Violence and Adverse Effects on Women in Nigeria ’said that addressing the challenge requires collective responsibility, “government, religious leaders, NGO have a big role to play.

“Government need to create special funding for gender based violence, in term of creating awareness, training personals. For instance, Lagos State takes the issue of gender-based violence serious which informed the decision to set up a special court but how many state have emulated that?”