In keeping with its annual tradition, Media Agency, Penzaarville Africa continues to spread Christmas cheer to the residents around its Surulere office. The exercise which was held on Thursday, December 16th 2021, had staff of the Agency go into the streets with food items essentials; distributing them to passersby and individuals, especially indigent and aged citizens.

In line with one of the company’s values, this initiative of giving back to the people within its community reached over 150 people; a little above the number that was achieved the previous year. A beneficiary of the Agency’s goodwill, 75-year-old Motunde Salako was quite emotional. As the Penzaarville train stopped in front of her stall; she thought they wanted to buy some of her oranges. Upon seeing the gifts she cried for joy and appreciated the team. Mohammed Kalu expresses how the gesture has given him the opportunity to experience the joy of the season; ‘I wouldn’t have expected that people would still be so generous this Christmas, with the economic downturn. Penzaarville has shown that when we share the little we have with others; then we are truly honoring the Spirit of Christmas’.

The company’s CEO, Olufemi Oguntamu reminiscing about the year expressed gratitude at all the company has been able to achieve throughout the year; the highlight of which was its bagging of the Brandcom’s ‘Most Outstanding Influencer Marketing Agency’ of the year. He explained that in keeping with it’s ‘Secret Santa’ initiative that began the previous year, the Agency’s aim is to bring the joy of the season to the homes of not just its staff and clients, but also to the people around them. ‘For us at Penzaarville, it is important to create innovative solutions digitally, but it’s also important that we add value and elevate the lives of everyone we encounter in the process. 2021 came with a lot of economic upheavals and an increase in the cost of living, which is why we decided to ease the pressures of living for the people in our community this season. The response is the same as the previous year, ‘heartwarming’ and we hope to always do more’ he said.

Over the past 6 years, Penzaarville has maintained an upright reputation, catering to the Digital Marketing, Public Relations, Strategy and Media Management needs of its rich clientele including multinational brands like YouTube, Google, Microsoft, Standard Chartered Bank, Transcorp and a few others.