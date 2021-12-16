By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Barely four days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo held a summit of tribal, religious and political leaders in Abuja; the former president has come under criticism by Save Nigeria Movement, which has asked him to stop heating up Nigeria.

The movement at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, wondered what Obasanjo wants to achieve by always mobilising ethnic, religious and political leaders across the country to speak against the government of the day when he had opportunities to make Nigeria better, but failed.

The Convener of Save Nigeria Movement, Reverend Solomon Semaka, said at the press conference that rather than cause more apprehension in the country, former President Obasanjo should mobilise efforts to support what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing to save the country from terrorists, bandits and eveildoers who want to make the country ungovernable for personal and political gains.

The SNM Convener said: “The attention of the Save Nigeria Movement has been drawn to media reports indicating former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s decision to embark on another round of divisive consultations conversant with his character. All these antics are in a bid to discredit president Buhari administration efforts having surpassed former president Obasanjo’s two epochs in office both as military and civilian head of state.

“Former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s antecedents are scary if allowed to fester. The Save Nigeria Movement is deeply concerned that Obasanjo would choose to inflame passions and raise tensions at this critical point in time when the federal government is consolidating on security. Former President Olusegun is urged to reconsider his personal agenda as it can only jeopardise national security. To this end, the Movement is suspicious of the former president and calls all Nigerians to speak in one voice against him.

“The Save Nigeria Movement is inclined to caution the former president to have a rethink if his personal intentions will not promote peace and unity in the country. This appeal is also a word of caution that should Obasanjo be bent on heating the polity and raising tensions, Nigerians will know who to hold responsible and demand for the law to take its full course.

“As a citizens and true patriots, we expect nothing but selfless service to the nation and moral support from people like former president Olusegun Obasanjo and not the other way round shamelessly fanning the embers of disunity.

“Former president Olusegun Obasanjo is urged to once again remind himself of the pledges he made at each moment this country gave him the opportunity to serve the nation. We believe good conscience will prevail for the right thing to be done.

“The former president has no moral right to be dissatisfied with the modest achievements of president Buhari administration especially when he could not do better when Nigerians gave him the opportunity twice as military and civilian head of state.

“Nigerians from all walks of life are proud of the modest achievements recorded under the Buhari administration. From road infrastructure to massive social welfare packages and a historic recapture of territories hitherto held by insurgents and bandits.

“President Buhari administration in all sincerity has admitted to challenges and taken steps to secure the nation, all the government needs now is wise counsel and moral support as opposed to acts that could jeorpardise existing efforts in peace and security of the country.

“Gentlemen of the press, great compatriots, if we love this country we must demonstrate true patriotism with our voices by speaking up at moments that threaten the unity of our great nation.

“Let us rise up and hold our leaders to standards that will ensure the legacies of peace and unity. This is our responsibility. It is in fulfilling this obligation that the Save Nigeria Movement is calling on former president Olusegun Obasanjo to respect himself and status and desist from acts capable of reversing the progress so far made in country,” SNM stated.

