Members of a socio-cultural organization in the Enugu North Senatorial zone of Enugu State, known as Odinma Nsukka, have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for entrenching enduring peace and stability in the state and for his unprecedented infrastructural development especially in the rural areas.



Rising from their well attended Annual General meeting held at Odinma Nsukka Secretariat at Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area, yesterday, members of the association led by their Chairman, Engr. Vita Abba, expressed profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for enthroning an enduring atmosphere of peace in the state, adding that his administration’s infrastructural strides particularly in the rural areas in spite of the lean resources at its disposal were impressive and commendable.



The meeting, which was essentially a gathering of leaders and stakeholders in the Enugu North Senatorial zone, reaffirmed the commitment as well as the solidarity and unflinching support of the people of Nsukka for the governor and his people-oriented programmes and policies.



In his opening remarks, the Chairman of Odinma Nsukka, Engr. Abba thanked the members for their individual and collective contributions to the noble course of the group aimed at promoting the good works of the governor as well as peace, unity and progress among people of the zone in particular and the state in general.



“I want to thank all of you who are here and the entire Nsukka people for all their unalloyed support for our illustrious son, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Your support is not taken for granted”, Engr. Abba stated.



The Chairman disclosed that the resolution of the entire Nsukka people on November, 2020 at Nsukka High School field, that they are solidly behind Gov. Ugwuanyi and his decisions in the 2023 general elections, remains sacrosanct.



Among those who spoke in a similar vein were the coordinator, Barr Ifeanyi Ossai; the chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Enugu State chapter (ALGON), Hon Solomon Onah; the members of National Assembly represented by the duo of Rt. Hon. Pat Asadu and Hon. Simon Atigwe, alongside members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, represented by Rt. Hon. Chinedu Nwamba.



They deplored subterranean attempts by persons outside the zone to frustrate Nsukka people’s common resolve to offer their express loyalty to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. “We urge the people from the zone to be patient and united behind their son who is the governor,” they said.



Hon. Asadu specifically reminded the mammoth gathering that historically, the Nsukka people had often, in concert with other zones, sought political guidance from an incumbent governor with regard to the direction of succession, in collaboration with stakeholders. “The case of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi should not be different,” he noted.



Many speakers who spoke at the gathering praised the impressive turnout, urging the people to be steadfast and confident in the state governor’s ability to steer Nsukka people, and Enugu State generally, on the right path.