.

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has cautioned Senator Dino Melaye to stop fanning the ember of discord among members of the party in the state.

The members speaking under the auspices of Kogi West PDP Youth Alliance in a statement on Friday signed by the leader of the group, Isiak Suleiman warned the Senator to stop creating a crisis in the party where non exist.

The group queried why Senator Dino who joined the party in late 2018 is asking for an audit of the party finances from 2016, “The same man who has been attending the state caucus meeting where the finances of the party are made know to the leaders and have never raised any objection. One will wonder why he is raising a fictitious petition against the state Executives of the party if not for selfish ulterior motives.

“Senator Dino had also accused the Kogi state chairman, Mr Ibrahim Ohuoto of losing his ward during the last Governorship election in Kogi State even when the record shows that he (Dino) also lost his Iluafon unit and Ayetoro ward 1 during the same election. It is sheer hypocrisy to demand from others what you also lack. We also recall how he turned down the offer to lead the campaign for the party simply because he lost out at the governorship primaries. It is a known fact that Senator Dino will not support the party if he is not a direct beneficiary.

“We also wondered why Senator Dino Melaye think that an audit of the party finances is the solution to the false claim that the state chairman of the party is sidelining some members and running the party like a private business. What is the correlation between financial audit and inclusiveness in this case?

“We urged Senator Dino and his unknown stakeholders’ group to come out clear on personal issues he has with some members of the state executives as we will no longer tolerate this act of gross insubordination from him.

“If Senator Dino wants to leave the party as it is been rumoured, he should leave quietly to where he’s coming from. We will not let anyone destroy the party we laboured so hard to build. After all, he only came in 2018 to profit from what we built and reaped from our sweat. We will not let him or anyone no matter how high he thinks of himself destroy our party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria