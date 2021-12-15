By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has said that the party under his leadership will be driven by grassroots politicians that can deliver results at the polling units, in the Council Wards and Local Governments Areas and not big names.

The Chairman stated this on Wednesday in Otukpo while receiving another serving All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmaker in the Benue State House of Assembly, Baba Odeh as well as Mr. Alex Enokela, known as Ochacho Jnr. and thousands of their supporters into the PDP.

He said: “my leadership of the PDP will not be about big names who have no connection with their people. If you are a big name in the PDP, let us know what you have done in your polling units, in your wards and your local governments.

“Those politicians who stay in Abuja and do not go to their people have no value to the PDP. Those who have value to the PDP are people who are always with their people. They are like fish that swim in water.”

He said it was time to rescue the country from the APC bad leadership that had plunged the country into unimaginable socio-economic and security crisis saying “presently a wrong leadership in the country under the APC has turned Nigeria into a killing field.”

In his remark Governor Samuel Ortom said the APC lied and deceived Nigerians in 2015 to win elections saying “Nigerians have realized that they were deceived and have started running back to the PDP.”

The Governor who pointed out that with the defection of Mr. Odeh, the PDP now had 24 out of 30 members in State Assembly urged the new entrants to register in their respective council wards saying that the PDP was a party to beat in Benue.

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark expressed confidence that the new National leadership led by Senator Ayu had what it takes to deliver the PDP, assuring that the people of Benue South would give him full support.

Speaking on behalf of federal lawmakers, Senator Abba Moro said Nigeria was on the threshold of history with the election of Senator Ayu stressing that “whenever Nigeria is in trouble a Benue son is looked for to rescue the situation that is what Nigerians have done by electing Senator Ayu and we owe him a duty to give him all the support to success.

Leaders of the defectors, Mr. Ode and Enokela said they were happy to rejoin the PDP family pointing out that they were earlier in Egypt but now in the promised land.

