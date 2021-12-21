By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the June 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has set in motion, measures to reconcile interest groups within its ranks in a bid to forge a common front.

Vanguard reports that on Monday, the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee, gathered all 17 governorship aspirants in Abuja as well as stakeholders including former Governors Ayo Fayose, Segun Oni, and ex-deputy governor, Senator Biodun Olujimi in a meeting with a committee set up to reconcile them ahead of the election.

Briefing newsmen at the party’s national secretariat, Tuesday, national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba said the NWC will go the whole distance to ensure unity among its stakeholders and members in the state.

According to him, “all stakeholders agreed to work together in the process. We have agreed that the parties that are involved in it should get back to Ekiti and apply an Ekiti Formula for the resolution of the issues, meaning they will go back and meet privately, discuss all issues that were raised at the meeting and then report back to the National working Committee and the committee before the end of the year.”

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting with the aggrieved party stakeholders, the publicity scribe described same as “a good outing,” as “everyone spoke their mind.”

He continued: “We are able to come up with an understanding that there is need for us as a party to be united in Ekiti for the interest of the party and particularly for the interest of Nigerians, because you know Nigerians look forward to PDP to create hope for them in the next election cycle and for that reason, we have resolved as a party to stay united in Ekiti.

“It was a very cordial meeting. You could see people were laughing and having banters and in all, the areas of crisis and resolutions are coming closer and expect that at the end of their meetings, we will have a good story to tell about Ekiti state.

Ologunagba ruled out the possibility of imposing a candidate, noting that only Ekiti people will decide who their preferred flag bearer would be.

The 24-man committee set up to reconcile the feuding party stakeholders is made up of seven governors, seven Board of Trustees members, eight members of NWC as well as the PDP National Assembly caucus leadership.

He slammed the All Progressives Congress, APC, for what he called their failure to make the most of the confidence reposed in them by Nigerians who brought them into power first in 2015 and again in 2019.

On the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral act amendment bill as passed by the two houses of the National Assembly, Ologunagba said it was the plot of the APC all along and that no well-meaning Nigerian should be surprised with the development.

