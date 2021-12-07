The Niger chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adopted Sen. Zaynab Kure, wife of late Governor Abdulkadir Kure, as its leader.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Suleiman Aliyu, the state PDP Publicity Secretary on Tuesday in Minna.

Aliyu said that the decision was taken during stakeholders meeting in Minna, adding Kure had automatically replaced former Governor Babangida Aliyu, as the party leader in the state.

The PDP had repeatedly accused the former governor of anti-party activities, leading to crisis in the state.

Kure has in September replaced Aliyu on the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), as North Central representative.

(NAN)

