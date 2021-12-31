By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Friday in Ogbonbiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, as a pastor and six others lost their lives in a boat mishap.

The deceased, identified as Pastor Salvation Degema, 39, it was learned, was the General Overseer of the Supernatural Church of God located in the community.

Three of the other six victims were identified as relatives and in-laws.

It was gathered that the boat’s occupants were conveying a sick middle-aged woman to Yenagoa, the state capital, for an emergency medical treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Bayelsa State Chapter Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Ogoniba Ipigansi, said the incident occurred when two boats travelling in opposite directions collided.

The sick woman, according to community source, was admitted at the Cottage Hospital in Ogbonbiri.

However, the hospital lacked oxygen which was needed to resuscitate her from coma.

So the hospital referred her to Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa for oxygen.

It was while conveying her to Yensgoa that the disaster occurred.

Vanguard News Nigeria