By Etop Ekanem

THE leadership of Phase Three Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, has given PAP a seven-day ultimatum pay the leadership training allowance or face protest across major highways in Niger Delta to draw President Muhammadu Buhari’s attention.

In a communique at the end of an emergency security meeting, yesterday, in Warri, Delta State and signed by two leaders, former ‘General’ Angiamaowei Oyindaubra and former ‘General’ Asari Victor on behalf of other leaders, the group said: ” We the Phase Three federal amnesty leaders have given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to immediately pay our leadership training/ allowances or government should be ready to arrest all of us on the day of mass protest.

“To the best of our knowledge, each delegate is expected to be paid N10 million, as PAP leadership told us. The head of the amnesty programme negotiated with us during a leadership meeting in October 25, 2021 and agreed to pay the said money. But up till now, nothing has been done.

“To our uttermost surprise, the PAP office has paid Phases One and Two their training/allowances, while our payment is being withheld for no good reason.”

They also condemned PAP new policy where undergraduates admission with Joint Admissions Matriculation (JAMB) number as pre-requisite condition to gain admission into higher learning.

