Championmall.com, a brainchild of Quest Consortium Limited, a registered company in the United Kingdom in partnership with TechReady Nigeria Limited, is set to launch a novel and dynamic service for Nigerians in Diaspora on the 4th of December, 2021.

Speaking to select journalists, the Global Manager, Mr. Wilson Olayinka stated that Champion Mall would be launching the first phase of its services that allows Nigerians living abroad to shop for items from the comfort of their homes and have them delivered to their families and loved ones in Nigeria.

“We are not just another online store”, he said. “We are the Championmall and from December 4, 2021, which is the official launch date, Nigerians in the diaspora will be able to order a wide range of products from groceries, pharmaceuticals, fashion items, electronics, and other gadgets, from sellers in the UK, Dubai, and Nigeria that are registered on the e-Mall and have them delivered to their families and loved ones in Nigeria.

He further stated that this service would allow Nigerians abroad to look after their families and loved ones back home without relying on errand persons who may not fulfill the order as expected. A unique selling point of ChampionMall’s product offering is that shoppers have control of what they’d like to order without stressing about how to send the items or money to buy the items for their families and loved ones in Nigeria.

Olayinka buttressed that the platform’s payment gateways are secure and integrated with the Stripe payment system, which allows customers to use their international credit and debit cards as well as local cards using the Paystack payment gateway for local currency payments.

He also stated that Champion Mall prides in its commitment to offering quality items to its customers at competitive prices. Its buyer’s protection policy guarantees that customers will get exactly what they ordered or will have their money returned to them in full – it’s that simple.

The e-commerce aggregator platform plans to launch the second phase for Nigerians residing in Nigeria to shop and enjoy all its offerings.