Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the sum of N3.6 billion for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of township roads in Ile-Ife and Ikire.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode on Wednesday, disclosed that the rehabilitation of the road was approved at the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.

It added that the sum of N3,628,024,923.76 was committed to the project after a detailed procurement process by the Osun Public Procurement Agency, saying the project will be executed through the Alternative Project Funding Approach.

It said, “the rehabilitation of Ikire township roads were awarded at a well-negotiated price of One Billion, One Hundred Million, Four Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty-Nine Naira, Forty-Seven kobo only (N 1,100,418,479.47).

“Selected Ile-Ife township roads were awarded at a well-negotiated price of Two Billion, Five Hundred and Twenty-Seven Million, Six Hundred and Six Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifty-Four Naira, Twenty-Nine kobo only (N 2,527,606,454.29).

The quoted sums are inclusive of all statutory deductions.

“The selected township roads for reconstruction and rehabilitation in Ile-Ife include Ife/Ede Road-Oduduwa Estate WASCA Road 7 (OAU Campus Gate); Road 7; Mukoro/Itagun Modi Road-Oke Isokun-Ilode Ifewara Road; Itaasin-Ita-Agbon-Aderemi Road; Mukoro-Itagun Road with link to Olubukun; and spot rehabilitation of O.A.U. Ile-Ife – OAUTH Ile-Ife link road.

“The selected township roads for reconstruction and rehabilitation in Ikire include Sango roundabout–Iyana Onimalu along Ikire-Odeyinka road; Sango roundabout – Obada, Ikire, Sango roundabout – Palace Junction, Ikire; Unity School – Sango roundabout, Ikire and Orita Onimalu – GT Hotel Agala Junction Off Ikire – Odeyinka road, Ikire”.

It further disclosed that the rehabilitation of Ikire township roads will be undertaken by Messrs Slavabogu Nigeria Limited, while the rehabilitation of the selected Ile-Ife township roads will be undertaken by Messrs Dejide Investments Limited.