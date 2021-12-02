Nigeria’s leading indigenous marketer of choice, OVH Energy Marketing has been announced as the winner of the Forbes Best of Africa Downstream Company of the Year. The award presentation was held on the 21st of November at the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, in conjunction with the Foreign Investment Network (FIN).

Through its awards, Forbes Best of Africa continues to acknowledge and celebrate exemplary leaders, institutions, top businessmen, political leaders, and dynamic personalities with records of making far-reaching impacts and positive contributions to the development of their respective countries, sectors, and industries.

Commenting on the award, the Chief Executive Officer, OVH Energy Marketing, Huub Stokman said, “we’re humbled to receive the Forbes Best of Africa Award and a big thank you to the Forbes team for this recognition and award. We owe profound gratitude to our customers for their unwavering patronage over the years”.

Stokman further explained that the award is an incentive to do more in the Nigerian downstream sector. “OVH Energy Marketing will continue to provide exceptional services to our customers, as our strong unrivaled heritage drives to impact our customers’ lives positively while distributing over 1 billion liters of refined petroleum products annually and providing trusted petroleum services including supply reliability and technical expertise nationwide,” he said.

The event was graced by dozens of the business communities, policymakers, entrepreneurs, politicians, opinion leaders, the media, Forbes’ partners and international investors, Forbes’ representatives in Nigeria, Foreign Investment Network (FIN) amongst others.