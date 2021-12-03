The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, said yesterday that the Police Force was facing gross housing deficit.

According to him, less than 10 per cent of police personnel in barracks have proper accommodation.

The IGP spoke at the quarter four 2021 public private partnership units consultative, 3PUCF, meeting organised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, in Abuja.

The 3PUCF forum was initiated by the ICRC to provide a stakeholder engagement platform that will enhance knowledge and experience sharing among key PPP personnel in MDAs.

The IGP, who was represented by Zanna Ibrahim, Deputy Inspector-General, DIG, Logistics and Supply, said a good living condition was important for optimal service delivery as housing, considered a fundamental physiological human need and the foundation on which to develop higher human motivation.

He said: “It will surprise you to know that with a workforce of over 350,000 in staff strength, the NPF has less than 10 percent of its personnel quartered in befitting barracks accommodation.

“The state of disrepair and integrity failure in our barracks need no emphasis and we are really in dire need of befitting accommodation to enable us tackle the art and act of policing the nation optimally.

“Suffice to add that there is an ongoing initiative to recruit 10,000 constables for the next six years annually, thereby increasing the housing needs for police officers.”

Baba also said the force remained resolute in following due process, based on extant laws in the pursuit of infrastructural development through PPP.

The IGP said the decay in police infrastructure, negative maintenance culture, years of neglect due to poor budgetary allocation, destruction of police facilities resulting from the #EndSARS protests, banditry, Boko Haram/IPOB activities, were still being grappled with.

He, however, said irrespective of those challenges, the force was seeking better collaboration with critical stakeholders toward revamping, improving and sustaining a better security architecture for the nation.

The IGP’s comments came days after the federal government, as part of efforts to address housing deficit in the country, launched a portal for the sale of completed houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP).

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who launched the portal, had said the houses were in one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and duplex categories.

The cost of the buildings ranges between N7 million and N15 million, depending on the choice of an individual.