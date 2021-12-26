By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Passion For Christ Foundation, has distributed food items to over 30 widows in Angwan Musa Community in Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Venerable Muhammed Ibrahim, Founder of the Passion For Christ Foundation while presenting the food items, said that the donation was out of the foundation’s sincere love to ameliorate the sufferings of widows and the less-privileged in the community.

The food items distributed to over 30 widows includes rice, maggi and over 15 families were also given palliatives.

He said that the gesture become imperative because the women, especially the widows find it very difficult to feed their children.

The livelihood of the people in the community has been affected with insecurity and the poorest of the poor have also been affected,” he said.

Venerable Muhammed Ibrahim who is also a pastor in Anglican church kaduna, said that the foundation’s objective was to meet the needs of the less-privileged and the vulnerable groups in the society, especially at the grassroots.

According to him, the foundation has been in existence for the past three years and has put smile in the faces of the widows, orphans, vulnerables in Maranban Rido and Zango Kataf.

Similarly, the foundation also distributed more than food items to more than 60 families at Makarau Community at Zangon-kataf local government area of the state.

Residents of Makarau community, whom have been displayed by banditry were elated to received these food items including a cow.

He said the foundation which has been in existence for years now, will continue to reach out to the downtrodden and those affected by disasters.